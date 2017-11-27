

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis will release German import price index for October at 2:00 am ET Monday. The index is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.9 percent gain in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1924 against the greenback, 132.84 against the yen, 1.1688 against the franc and 0.8955 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



