

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace & Defense company Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Monday said its Communication & Integrated Systems business, based in Greenford, UK, has received a UK contract, worth 16.6 million pounds, to support the provision of advanced surveillance capability until 2019. The Group will also provide specialist support over the course of the system's use.



In addition, the Group's Precision Control Systems business in Cheltenham, UK, has received a 9 million pound contract from defence and security company Saab of Sweden.



As per this contract, PCS will supply HiPPAG airborne compressor system solution for the new Gripen E/F fighter aircraft. Owing to commercial and security considerations, no further information can be provided in relation to this award, the Group added.



