

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced Monday that results from two Phase 2 studies that added the angiopoietin2 (Ang2) antibody nesvacumab to EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection did not provide sufficient differentiation to warrant Phase 3 development.



RUBY and ONYX were two, randomized, double-masked, active-controlled phase 2 studies designed to investigate if a combination of aflibercept and nesvacumab offered additional benefit over aflibercept monotherapy.



The RUBY study evaluated patients with diabetic macular edema or DME and the ONYX study evaluated patients with wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD. EYLEA results were consistent with findings in previous clinical studies. There were no new safety signals in these studies.



George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron, said, 'We knew from the start that it would be difficult to improve on the already high bar set by EYLEA, which is the market-leading branded therapy in its approved indications, providing significant improvements in vision and strong long-term outcomes in patients with wet AMD and DME.'



The company said it expects to report results in the first half of 2018 from EYLEA Phase 3 study in diabetic retinopathy, which represents a growing patient population with significant need.



Results from RUBY and ONYX will be further analyzed and will be submitted for presentation at a future medical congress.



EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor formulated as an injection for the eye. In the United States, EYLEA is the number one prescribed FDA-approved anti-VEGF treatment for its approved indications and is supported by a robust body of research that includes seven pivotal Phase 3 studies.



The combination of aflibercept and nesvacumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG under a global collaboration agreement.



Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA in the United States. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside the United States, where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA, except for Japan where Regeneron receives a percentage of net sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX