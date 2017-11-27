

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel N.V. (AKZA.AS; AKZOY) Monday said it agreed to acquire the business of V.Powdertech Co., Ltd., a Thai-based manufacturer of powder coatings. The deal is expected to be complete within the coming weeks.



AkzoNobel expects the acquisition to bring new technologies and services to complement its technology portfolio and business in market segments such as architectural and automotive coatings.



The deal includes all relevant technologies, patents and trademarks, as well as a manufacturing plant in Samutsakhon, Thailand.



