

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence remained broadly stable in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer confidence dropped fractionally to 23.0 in November from 23.1 in October. In September, the reading was 23.7.



In November, 47 percent of consumers believed that Finland's economic situation would improve in the coming twelve months, while only 8.0 percent of them thought that the country's economy would deteriorate.



At the same time, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year worsened in November. The corresponding index fell to 9.8 from 10.6.



Altogether 48 percent of consumers thought in November that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 16 percent of them believed it would increase.



Consumers predicted in November that consumer prices would go up by 1.7 percent over the next 12 months.



The survey was conducted among 1,183 households between November 1 and 17.



