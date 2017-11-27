Hoylu AB: Hoylu AB: HOYLU AND ATEA SWEDEN SIGN RESELLER PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

Malmo, Sweden, November 27, 2017 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company, announced today that it has entered into a reseller partnership agreement with Atea Sweden, a leading IT infrastructure integrator for businesses and public-sector organizations in Europe. The two companies will work together to bring next generation technology and ideation solutions to business across Europe with an emphasis on collaboration and digital transformation. Atea has approximately 6,900 employees worldwide and more than 4,000 consultants located in 86 offices across seven countries including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Based on years of research, the Hoylu Software Suite is designed from the ground up to offer the best possible user experience for individual and multiple users working with ideation, creative collaboration and presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com (mailto:sr@hoylu.com)

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com (mailto:kw@hoylu.com)

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu (http://www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu)

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46(0)850301550

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on November 27, 2017.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire

