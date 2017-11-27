

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment strengthened to the highest level since early 2008, survey data from Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Monday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 14 in November from 12 in October. This was the highest score since January 2008, when the reading was 15.



The construction sector confidence index gained 2 points to 10 in November. The indicator remained well above its long-term average of -7.



After a decline, the retail trade confidence indicator advanced notably to 20 from revised 9 in October.



Meanwhile, the services confidence index fell to 24 in November from 25 points a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX