

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) announced Monday the submission of a supplemental new drug application or sNDA to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of Tagrisso (osimertinib).



Tagrisso is a third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with clinical activity against central nervous system (CNS) metastases. It is for the 1st-line treatment of patients with inoperable or recurrent EGFR mutation-positive (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The Japan sNDA is based on data from the Phase III FLAURA trial, in which Tagrisso significantly improved progression-free survival compared to current 1st-line EGFR-TKIs, erlotinib or gefitinib, in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC.



Tagrisso 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have been approved in more than 60 countries, including the US, EU, Japan and China, for patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC.



Tagrisso is also being investigated in the adjuvant setting and in combination with other treatments.



