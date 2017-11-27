Over 100 top Hospitality Leaders and Companies Awarded at the 3rd Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The brand new Rixos Premium hotel in Dubai hosted the 3rd Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards on Sunday 26th Nov 2017. The sold out event was attended by over 500 top hospitality leaders in Middle East. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony. The show was presented by Tom Urquhart and Laura Buckwell.

Cris Newman, CEO, Emaar Hospitality, won the Hotelier of the Year Award while Cenk Unverdi, GM of Rixos Palm Dubai walked away with 'General Manager of the Year' title.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Hotel of the year (5 star):- Rixos The Palm Dubai

Hotel of the year (Best Weekend Getaway):- Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Hotel of the year (Best Heritage Resort):- Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Quwain, UAE

Hotel of the year (Best Boutique Hotel):- Armani Hotel Dubai

Car Rental of the year:- Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Best Travel Company of the year:- Dnata Dubai

Hotel Team of the year:- Dusit Thani Dubai

Celebrity Chef of the Year:- Chef Atul Kochhar

Excellence in Customer Service:- Five Palm Jumeirah

Visionary Leader of the Year:- H.E. Mr. Khalil Al Sayegh, Chairman, Roda Hotels & Resorts

Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year:- Mohammed Khoori, General Manager, Golden Sands Hotel Apartments Dubai

Best new Luxury Hotel of the Year:- Rixos Premium Dubai

The list of all the award winners can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 3rd Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2017 with over 107,600 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, Delta Foods, Danube Home, Karcher ME, Zarya Wellness, Imperial Royal, Ishukoshi, Barakat Foods, TTG MENA, TTN, Zee TV, Radio Suno102.4 FM, Thrifty Car Rental, Absolute Frame, Silver Sword, said Raj Bhatt. "We are very thankful to Fusia Events and Teddy for handling the event production so well," Raj added.

"Hozpitality Group also announced the exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA 'Chef Excellence Awards' on Wednesday 2nd May, 2018 to be held at the luxurious Five Palm Jumeirah. We are partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA and are looking for a great event together," said Raj Bhatt.

For more details and pictures of the awards, connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

