sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,636 Euro		-0,006
-0,01 %
WKN: A0DKMP ISIN: DK0010307958 Ticker-Symbol: JYS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,882
45,293
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JYSKE BANK A/S44,636-0,01 %