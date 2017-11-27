New generation of Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy models will join the line-up of cars produced at the Kaluga plant by Groupe PSA from first-quarter 2018

50% localisation rate to leverage Russian supplier network

First steps in Groupe PSA's rebound strategy in the region in line with Push to Pass commitments

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) will start up production of the Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy at the PCMA Rus plant in Kaluga from the first quarter of 2018.

This decision, in line with the Group's Push to Pass strategic plan, illustrates Groupe PSA's objective to offer competitive vehicles to Russian customers, based on highly efficient local production processes and deep localisation, with the strong involvement of Russian suppliers. This is part of the Group's LCV strategy to triple sales volumes outside Europe to xx and double global profit by 2021.

The level of localisation is expected to represent 50% for the Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy, compared with 35% for the Citroen C4 and Peugeot 408. It results from enhanced cooperation with local suppliers.

These two commercial vans will join the line-up of passenger cars specially produced for Russia in Kaluga by Groupe PSA, along with the Citroen C4, and the new Peugeot 408, which are among the best-selling models in Russia representing about 40% of Groupe PSA sales in Russia.

"Enlargement of the range is now key for the Peugeot and Citroën brands to rebound on the Russian market. Our commercial offensive across the region also aims at meeting the needs of SMEs boosted by the economic recovery, with medium-sized vans and their passenger vehicle versions Citroën Space Tour and Peugeot Traveller to follow in a few months." commented Christophe Bergerand, Executive Vice President of Groupe PSA, Chief Executive Officer for Russia and the Eurasia Region, and President of OOO PCMA Rus.

"Groupe PSA has nearly finished the technological preparations for production of light commercial vehicles, with the full cycle of manufacturing at the factory in Kaluga. As we know, the company has always had strong positions in Europe's LCV segment, so we think that the production of new automobiles will be successful. It explains Groupe PSA's plans to increase the proportion of local production in Russia and to begin the next phase, when new vehicles will be produced locally", said the governor of the Kaluga region, Anatoly Artamonov.

PCMA Rus facility

PCMA Rus is based in the Kaluga region, 180 km from Moscow. Operational since 2010, the facility has been producing vehicles since 2012, covering the full cycle of manufacturing from welding and painting to final assembly. The facility has two production lines: one for Groupe PSA saloons and another for Mitsubishi SUVs. Applied equipment and technologies fully comply with the international quality, environmental and technological standards of the parent companies.

