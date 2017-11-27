SolGold: Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Progress

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (LSE: SOLG and TSX: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") underway at the Cascabel Project, the Company's 85% owned copper-gold porphyry project in Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on track for completion late December.

SolGold's Technical Service Manager Benn Whistler commented on the Alpala Maiden MRE, saying, "We are pleased with the way SRK have been able to replicate the geological detail of the deposit as interpreted in Level Plans and Cross-Sections throughout out the existing deposit, and envisage a very accurate estimate. This maiden resource is by no means a final quantity because the deposit is still growing, and as such we plan to announce updated MRE statements on a quarterly basis through 2018."

SolGold's CEo and Managing Director, Mr Nick Mather further remarked: "The Alpala deposit will continue to grow with further drilling expedited through the arrival of 4 more large track mounted drills this month. We plan to immediately follow the MRE up with initiation of a PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) of the deposit at Alpala, towards commencement of the PFS (Pre-Feasibility Study planned for instigation in late 2018."

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release on the Company's website (www.solgold.com.au) or visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5619X_-2017-11-27.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold