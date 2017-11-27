

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) has started its search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman. The company has enlisted Egon Zehnder to search for possible candidates.



Polman has been Unilever CEO since 2009. It is still not clear when he will leave his role, but the CEO reportedly will resign in about eighteen months.



Zehnder is said to assist the member of the Board of Commissioners prepare the formal procedure. Marijn Dekkers, who became chairman of Unilever's Board of Commissioners last year, will lead the procedure.



As per reports, Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao and Unilever's current CFO, Graeme Pitkethly, have both been mentioned to be the possible replacement.



