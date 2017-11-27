Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Report for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial highlights - Third Quarter 2017

Sales revenue for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 16,325 MSEK compared to 13,964 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 1,544 MSEK compared to 545 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 1,428 MSEK compared to 589 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 1,297 MSEK compared to a profit of 295 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

Net profit for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 971 MSEK compared to a net loss of 290 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to 482 MSEK compared to 747 MSEK in the third quarter of 2016

Weighted refining margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 6.85 $/bbl compared to 3.25 $/bbl in the third quarter of 2016

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on December 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm CET. The call-in number is +46-8-5052-0110 meeting code: Preem.

The report for the fourth quarter and twelve months ending December 31, 2017 will be released on March 15, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Wilson

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-21

Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

