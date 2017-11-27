sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 16

Funds              Date      Ticker    ISIN code    Shares in  Currency   Net Asset     NAV/per
                                       Symbol                   Issue                 Value      share Base

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   24.11.2017    PSES    IE00B23D8Y98   900,001     EUR     13,781,418     15.31267
 Europe Mid-Small UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   24.11.2017    PSRE    IE00B23D8X81  1,200,001    EUR     11,567,007     9.63916
    Europe UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Dynamic US   24.11.2017    PSWC    IE00B23D9240  1,200,001    USD     21,635,898     18.02990
    Market UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US  24.11.2017    PSRF    IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001    USD     325,984,157    18.11023
     1000 UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK  24.11.2017    PSRU    IE00B23LNN70   650,001     GBP      7,385,972     11.36302
      100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      24.11.2017    EQQQ    IE0032077012 12,229,500    USD    1,920,560,904  157.04329
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      24.11.2017    EQGB    IE00BYVTMW98    5,400      GBP       706,556     130.84362
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   24.11.2017    PSDE    IE00B23D9570  2,800,001    USD     25,205,036     9.00180
 Emerging Markets UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   24.11.2017    PSDU    IE00B23LNQ02  2,050,001    USD     40,943,667     19.97251
All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

   PowerShares Global     24.11.2017    BUYB    IE00BLSNMW37  3,250,001    USD     110,020,728    33.85252
 Buyback Achievers UCITS
           ETF

 PowerShares S&P500 High  24.11.2017    HDLV    IE00BWTN6Y99 11,845,001    USD     379,680,727    32.05409
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

   Powershares S&P 500    24.11.2017  SPXTDVUN  IE00BX8ZXS68   150,001     USD      3,811,169     25.40763
    Veqtor UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Euro Stoxx   24.11.2017    EUHD    IE00BZ4BMM98   500,001     EUR     14,001,279     28.00250
 High Div Low Vol UCITS
           ETF

PowerShares FTSE Emerging 24.11.2017  HDLVEMN   IE00BYYXBF44   700,001     USD     22,353,707     31.93382
Markets High Dividend Low
  Volatility UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE UK High  24.11.2017  HDLVUKN   IE00BYYXBD20   200,001     GBP      4,839,710     24.19843
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 24.11.2017    HYFA    IE00BD0Q9673  1,242,401    USD     33,217,488     26.73653
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 24.11.2017    FAGB    IE00BYVTN047    5,000      GBP       124,670      24.93393
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

 PowerShares S&P 500 QVM  24.11.2017    PQVM    IE00BDZCKK11   200,001     USD      5,731,174     28.65573
        UCITS ETF

