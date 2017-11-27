PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Funds Date Ticker ISIN code Shares in Currency Net Asset NAV/per Symbol Issue Value share Base PowerShares FTSE RAFI 24.11.2017 PSES IE00B23D8Y98 900,001 EUR 13,781,418 15.31267 Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 24.11.2017 PSRE IE00B23D8X81 1,200,001 EUR 11,567,007 9.63916 Europe UCITS ETF PowerShares Dynamic US 24.11.2017 PSWC IE00B23D9240 1,200,001 USD 21,635,898 18.02990 Market UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 24.11.2017 PSRF IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001 USD 325,984,157 18.11023 1000 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 24.11.2017 PSRU IE00B23LNN70 650,001 GBP 7,385,972 11.36302 100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 24.11.2017 EQQQ IE0032077012 12,229,500 USD 1,920,560,904 157.04329 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 24.11.2017 EQGB IE00BYVTMW98 5,400 GBP 706,556 130.84362 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 24.11.2017 PSDE IE00B23D9570 2,800,001 USD 25,205,036 9.00180 Emerging Markets UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 24.11.2017 PSDU IE00B23LNQ02 2,050,001 USD 40,943,667 19.97251 All-World 3000 UCITS ETF PowerShares Global 24.11.2017 BUYB IE00BLSNMW37 3,250,001 USD 110,020,728 33.85252 Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P500 High 24.11.2017 HDLV IE00BWTN6Y99 11,845,001 USD 379,680,727 32.05409 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF Powershares S&P 500 24.11.2017 SPXTDVUN IE00BX8ZXS68 150,001 USD 3,811,169 25.40763 Veqtor UCITS ETF PowerShares Euro Stoxx 24.11.2017 EUHD IE00BZ4BMM98 500,001 EUR 14,001,279 28.00250 High Div Low Vol UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE Emerging 24.11.2017 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 700,001 USD 22,353,707 31.93382 Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE UK High 24.11.2017 HDLVUKN IE00BYYXBD20 200,001 GBP 4,839,710 24.19843 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 24.11.2017 HYFA IE00BD0Q9673 1,242,401 USD 33,217,488 26.73653 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 24.11.2017 FAGB IE00BYVTN047 5,000 GBP 124,670 24.93393 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P 500 QVM 24.11.2017 PQVM IE00BDZCKK11 200,001 USD 5,731,174 28.65573 UCITS ETF