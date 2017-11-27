

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Monday as investors awaited key data from the U.S. and China this week for clues on growth and rate outlook. Traders also kept an eye on oil price movements ahead of a major meeting among oil producers on November 30.



Chinese stocks fell sharply on concerns over rising borrowing costs as Beijing stepped up a crackdown to fend off financial risks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 31.59 points or 0.94 percent to 3,322.23 amid bond market jitters while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.60 percent at 29,686 in late trade.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower as a slightly stronger yen sapped investors' appetite for risk. The Nikkei average slid 54.86 points or 0.24 percent to 22,495.99 while the broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent lower at 1,776.73.



Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Sumco lost 2-4 percent. Nintendo rallied 2.4 percent following reports of record Black Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the U.S.



Australian shares closed marginally higher and the Aussie dollar slid after China, Australia's largest trading partner, cut import tariffs on 187 consumer goods.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 6.20 points or 0.10 percent to 5,988.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.30 points or 0.12 percent at 6,070.40.



Healthcare and industrial stocks rose, with Ramsay Health Care rising over 1 percent while Downer EDI jumped as much as 5 percent. Gold miners such as Newcrest and Regis Resources suffered heavy losses after gold fell Friday for its first weekly drop in three weeks.



Seoul stocks tumbled to hit a four-week low amid selling by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi plunged 36.52 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 2,507.81. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics tumbled 5.1 percent after a brokerage downgrade while chipmaker SK Hynix lost 2.4 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index climbed 45.81 points or 0.56 percent to 8,176.10, led by gains in healthcare stocks such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Ryman Healthcare.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent while the Taiwan Weighted fell nearly 1 percent.



U.S. stocks closed Friday's abbreviated session marginally higher amid optimism about the holiday shopping season. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to reach fresh record closing highs while the Dow inched up 0.1 percent.



