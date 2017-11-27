Showcasing the latest high availability all-Flash array, the NeoSapphire H510, at Cloud Expo Europe

AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, is pleased to announce its participation in this year's Cloud Expo Europe at Frankfurt, Germany and will showcase its latest NeoSapphire H510 and NeoSapphire P710 all-flash array systems. The NeoSapphire P710 and H510 address different segments of the cloud and data centre markets to help organisations and enterprises maximize the value of their data. AccelStor will be exhibiting alongside over 200 vendors at the two-day event, as well as hosting a talk on the benefits of FlexiRemap technology and the future of NVMe based solutions, and their benefits to the IaaS, Hosted VDI and Business intelligence applications. AccelStor can be found at Cloud Expo Europe (booth #730), at Messe Frankfurt, Germany on November 28-29

AccelStor will be presenting its latest line of All-Flash products, including the showcase of a brand-new system built on the shared-nothing architecture, with 99.9999% uptime thanks to its true zero point of failure design. The NeoSapphire H510 is the first in the new generation of all-flash technology from AccelStor. The unique shared-nothing design and AccelStor's patented FlexiRemap technology, as well as outstanding performance mean AccelStor has many new features to show. AccelStor will be showing a live, interactive demo at Cloud Expo Europe, with a real-time performance monitor and a chance to see the UI in action.

AccelStor Vice President, David Kao, said: "We see enterprises being forced to make a trade-off between performance, capacity and cost in their business-critical applications. AccelStor recognises the need for a new innovator in the all-flash market, aimed directly at the data centre, cloud and artificial intelligence markets. Both the NeoSapphire H510 and P710 are geared towards the unique requirements of the modern enterprise by offering the highest levels of performance and redundancy, no licensing and an unbeatable dollar per IOPS price tag."

All the NeoSapphire products come with the patented FlexiRemap technology. FlexiRemap ensures data protection by increasing drive endurance, while accelerating random-access speed. This innovative technology leverages several unique algorithms to challenge the legacy of RAID, its global wear-leveling algorithm increases drive lifetime by 200%, twice the endurance of typical legacy RAID 5 flash systems. FlexiRemap also utilizes the true potential of SSD's and can offer a 290% average increase in performance over the traditional RAID 5 algorithm by reordering incoming data for maximum performance.

In addition to FlexiRemap, the NeoSapphire product range features a rich suite of free software features including Free Clone, thin provisioning, thick provisioning, Replication, Free Clone, Snapshot, Snapshot Backup and FlexiDedupe, all pre-bundled with each system in order to provide the best redundancy and data protection at the best price.

About AccelStor, Inc.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial intelligence, IoT, data centre, virtualization, high-performance computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.

