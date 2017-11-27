Connected and Autonomous Vehicles and Future Mobility Event, Transportation-as-a-Service Comes to Coventry, UK

COVENTRY, England, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- The 2 day conference and exhibition will look at all the key topics surrounding connected and autonomous vehicle technology and how this fits into a new future for mobility.

- The event is being organised by Angel Business Communications in partnership with Coventry City Council, Coventry University and WMG, at the University of Warwick and has already attracted an array of leading international experts.

Angel Business Communications, a B2B publisher and event organiser, has announced the Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) Technology conference and exhibition focused on Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) and the future of mobility. The conference will take place 9-10 July 2018 at The Slate, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK. www.taas.technology

The autonomous vehicle era is here. According to industry estimates, the autonomous vehicle market will be worth US$87 billion by 2020, and by 2040, it is predicted that up to 40 percent of new vehicles will be autonomous.

The TaaS Technology Conference will bring together international experts for two days of in-depth discussions and exhibits focused on the opportunities and challenges of a mobility future that leverages CAV and TaaS technologies.

The conference is supported by and organised in partnership with Coventry City Council, Coventry University and WMG, at the University of Warwick. All 3 partners are heavily involved in the research and development of CAVs and are part of a number of leading projects which are helping to shape the future of mobility.

Coventry is an ideal location for the conference given its rich history in automotive manufacturing. The community and its universities are positioning themselves to be at the forefront of CAV research and development including future mobility technologies for international markets.

Industry insiders including major international auto makers believe autonomous vehicles will open new opportunities and create an impetus for innovation within organisations across the existing automotive, digital and transportation supply chains. Alongside this, new entrants are leveraging advanced technologies and manufacturing processes to create new opportunities in TaaS and with CAVs.

Aimed at the international CAV, TaaS and future mobility community, the conference will cover 11 key topics:

Sensors : How the evolution of sensor technology must advance to enable CAV/TaaS

: How the evolution of sensor technology must advance to enable CAV/TaaS Connectivity : Creating harmony between services and mapping for CAVs / TaaS

: Creating harmony between services and mapping for CAVs / TaaS Data : How to process and manage additional terabytes of data in a new mobility ecosystem?

: How to process and manage additional terabytes of data in a new mobility ecosystem? Software: The last obstacle to fully autonomous vehicles?

The last obstacle to fully autonomous vehicles? Logistics : How will CAVs and TaaS impact the logistics industry?

: How will CAVs and TaaS impact the logistics industry? Safety : Ensuring security, safety and reliability for CAVs

: Ensuring security, safety and reliability for CAVs Legislation : How can we ensure public safety while maintaining individual responsibility?

: How can we ensure public safety while maintaining individual responsibility? HMI : How will usability and the human machine interface (HMI) impact CAV design?

: How will usability and the human machine interface (HMI) impact CAV design? Manufacturing : How might auto makers/suppliers fare in a CAV / TaaS future?

: How might auto makers/suppliers fare in a CAV / TaaS future? Planning : How will CAVs / TaaS affect comprehensive planning for cities/towns?

: How will CAVs / TaaS affect comprehensive planning for cities/towns? Evolution: How might TaaS / CAVs meet mobility and transport options in 3-10 years?

Confirmed speakers at the conference include:

John McCarthy , ARUP , Intelligent Mobility - citizen centric considerations for CAV, EV and TaaS

, , David Williams , AXA insurance , Driverless cars - The future of road transport and the implications for insurance

, , Sai Yagnyamurthy, Ford Motor Company

Gavin Kenny , IBM , Blockchain and security for connected & autonomous vehicles

, , Akhilesh Kona , IHS Markit , LIDARs and sensor fusion: advancing ADAS sensor architectures towards autonomous cars

, , Nigel Clarke , Jaguar Land R over

, Jacob Bangsgaard, MaaS Alliance , MaaS - from hype to delivery

, Luca Cassani , Microsoft , Intelligent mobility: a pillar for a smarter city. The vision from Microsoft

, , Marc Jadoul , Nokia , The future of connected cars: beyond autonomous horses

, , Mark Thomas , Ridecell , The future of mobility as a service and how to prepare for autonomous mobility as a service

, Stefan Koch , SAP , Analog parking in a digital world - B2B marketplace for connected cars

, , Marius Macku , Uber, The future of urban mobility

"The future of mobility and CAVs are a hot topic right now. Transportation as we know it is ripe for disruption. With traditional car manufacturers, OEMs, software companies, component providers and new transportation companies investing billions of pounds into the research and development of CAVs and future mobility systems, we feel the time is right to launch the TaaS Technology conference to connect, inform and inspire the CAV and TaaS Industry," said Sukhi Bhadal, Event Director, TaaS Technology Conference.

"The two-day conference and exhibition will be a unique event allowing for education, influence and networking between the major international players who are driving forward the new mobility revolution, a revolution which has the potential to save lives and bring new mobility solutions to millions of people." added Bhadal.

Cllr Jim O'Boyle, cabinet member for jobs and regeneration in Coventry said, "I'm really pleased that Angel Business Communications has decided to hold their Technology Conference here in Coventry. We have a rich tradition in the automotive sector and we are shaping up to have an equally fine future too.

"In the near future, this sector which includes battery development and autonomous and connected vehicles alongside other solutions like very light rail is set to generate thousands of new jobs and I believe Coventry will be a the very centre of things.

"Hosting an event here which will bring together leaders in this rapidly developing field is very good news indeed." added O'Boyle.

Professor Andrew Parkes, executive director of Coventry University's Centre for Transport and Mobility, said: "We're thrilled to be part of an event which is positioning Coventry as a city that's front and centre when it comes to research and development in the field of transport and future mobility, which is where it belongs.

"For our part, we look forward to engaging with colleagues and collaborators in the industry to offer insight and expertise to help shape future activities around areas such as autonomous vehicle technology, transport design and optimisation of low carbon powertrains."

"We fully support bringing people together from the relevant industries to collaborate on complex CAV issues. It will involve a multitude of emerging technologies, human factors and legislation to consider and this conference will be an ideal platform to connect, inform and inspire the CAV and future mobility industry." said Paul Jennings, Professor, WMG, University of Warwick .

"The three hot topics in ITS and mobility are Connected Automated Vehicles and Driving, Mobility as a Service and the sharing economy and air quality. If we get the implementation of CAV and TaaS right we will also address the air quality issues. Integration is key and this timely conference will provide an ideal opportunity for experts to discuss these issues and to inform decision makers" commented Richard Harris, Director at HMI Technologies and a member of the conference program board.

"One of the key reasons for my involvement is that I believe that Mobility / Transportation as a Service will become the next great platform that will drive new business ideas, just as the internet and the smartphone have done in the recent past. The TaaS Technology conference promises to be an exciting event as it will give participants an early window into the future, and a substantial leg up to seek out new opportunities. The speakers are industry leading experts and there will be a wealth of knowledge and information available for attendees." added James Carter, Principal Consultant at Vision Mobility and a member of the conference program board

TaaS Technology Conference will take place on the 9th and 10th July 2018 at The Slate Conference Centre, Warwick University, Coventry, UK.

Alongside the conference, Angel Business Communication will also launch a quarterly digital magazine and website, dedicated to covering all the important news and features within the CAV and TaaS industry. The magazine will feature will in-depth articles, exploring CAV, TaaS and future mobility. The publication will bring together the entire value chain of the companies involved in shaping future mobility, providing a forum for the community to share opinions on the challenges ahead, roadmap progress and open new markets. Issue 1 will be published December 2017. www.taas.news

