Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Worth $247 Million by 2025 Following Launch of 2nd G Absorb: Grand View Research, Inc.

Anticipated as well as recently launched globalbioresorbable coronary stents marketwill trigger a revenue increase to USD 247 million by 2025. According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., better device attributes of second-generation coronary stents will provide the ascending push to this market.

Bioresorbable stents are intended majorly for the young adult population, whereby these individuals are enabled with a normal functioning artery following complete resorption of the dissolvable devices. Lifestyle diseases and prevalence of associated risk factors underpin the growth in atherosclerosis-related cardiac events. This drives the global disease prevalence in young adults as well as the high volume of elective Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI).

What sets the second-generation bioresorbable coronary stents apart? - Learning from past mistakes, manufacturers have developed new generation bioresorbable with thinner strut thicknesses, faster resorption times, and better radial force. Amaranth, with a single-minded focus on strut thickness, has developed three such devices. Each with a thinner strut. The latest, Magnitude boasts of 100 microns.

Another factor providing a fillip to this market is the less-invasive nature of PCIs as compared to coronary artery bypass grafting, resulting in their high elective procedure volume. In most parts of the world, lack of auditing to check inappropriate surgeries drives the number of coronary stenting procedures. Hence, this market is expected to witness growth due to the high volume of elective PCI, particularly in APAC and Europe.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Analysis By Brand Outlook (Absorb BVS, Absorb 2nd Generation, Magmaris, Magnitude, MeRes-100, DESolve), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioresorbable-coronary-stents-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Europe region is the major contributor for the bioresorbable stents market in 2016. Subsequent to withdrawal of the bioresorbable Absorb BVS, emergence of CE-approved bioresorbable stents hold strong growth prospects for greater sales in the member countries.

APAC follows Europe with almost 30% segment share and is expected to record the fastest growth in the future

Absorb BVS, among the key brands, engendered the highest sales revenue in 2016, while Absorb 2nd generation device will supersede the sales of its rival devices toward the end of the forecast period

North America trails behind as the smallest revenue generator against leading counterparts, Europe and APAC, in this market. Downfall of Abbott's Absorb BVS, the only approved FDA device, is the underlying reason for the small segment share in the U.S. region.

Key players in this space include BIOTRONIK, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Abbott, Elixir Medical Corporation, REVA Medical, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, and Amaranth Medical

Strategic efforts undertaken by the companies to gain a higher market share center on bioresorbable coronary stents development. Companies targeting the clinical pipeline have developed second-generation bioresorbable products with better design specifications, such as devices with thinner strut thicknesses and faster absorption rates that gain comparability with the gold standard, drug-eluting metallic stents.

Grand View Research has segmented the bioresorbable coronary stents market by brands and region:

Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Brand Outlook (Revenue, USD Million;2016-2025) Absorb BVS Absorb 2 nd Generation Magmaris Magnitude MeRes-100 DESolve

Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan India



