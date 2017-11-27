On 24 August 2017 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 7.5m, to be executed during the period from 24 August 2017 to 31 December 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of last 121,200 374.48 45,386,894 announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2017 1,000 375.45 375,450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 November 2017 1,100 378.11 415,921 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 November 2017 1,000 384.03 384,030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 November 2017 800 383.01 306,408 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2017 800 377.56 302,048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 125,900 374.67 47,170,751 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 1,263,065 treasury shares corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital.



Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.2m (approx. DKK 8.7m) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 51/2017



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654706