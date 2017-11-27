HMS Networks AB: Joakim Nideborn, new CFO at HMS Networks AB

HMS Networks AB has recruited Joakim Nideborn as new Chief Financial Officer and member of HMS Group Management. He replaces the current CFO Gunnar Högberg, who is taking on a new role within the HMS Group.

Joakim Nideborn has a long experience from leading positions, most recently as a consultant in his own business and before then, as CFO at Beijer Electronics Group AB.

"I am very pleased to welcome Joakim to HMS," says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS. "Joakim's solid background and experience of financial leadership within the technology business fits well with the skills we seek to continue developing HMS.

"While we welcome Joakim, I would like to thank Gunnar Högberg for his amazing work during his 11 years as CFO at HMS. Gunnar's played a crucial role in our in IPO in 2007 and his efforts have been essential for our growth," says Staffan Dahlström.

Joakim Nideborn will start his new position on December 1, 2017 and will be part of HMS Group Management. In connection with this, Gunnar Högberg resigns as CFO but remains in a new role in the company.

For further information please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: 035-17 29 01

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, telefon: 035-17 29 01

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.00 a.m, 27 november 2017.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is one of the world's leading suppliers of communication technology for industrial automation. Sales amounted to SEK 952 million in 2016 and more than 90 percent was derived outside Sweden. Product development and some manufacturing takes place at the company's head office in Halmstad (Sweden) as well as in Ravensburg (Germany), Igualada (Spain) and Nivelles (Belgium). Sales offices are located in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, India, England, Spain and Denmark. HMS has approximately 500 employees and it manufactures and markets products under the brands Anybus, IXXAT, Netbiter and eWON. HMS is listed on NASDAQ-OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm under the category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138433/R/2152009/826311.pdf)



