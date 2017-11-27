The so-called "prosumer tax" was introduced in July 2015 and applies to residential PV systems not exceeding 10 kW installed under net metering.

On November 22, Belgium's Court of Appeal in Brussels ruled against a lawsuit challenging the grid-fee for residential PV installations with a capacity of up to 10 kW, which was introduced in 2015 by the government of the Flemish-speaking macro-region of Flanders.

According to a statement from the region's energy regulator VREG, the lawsuit was filed by local company Zonstraal VZW and two private citizens against the government's 2015-2016 tariff, and the associated fees. They claimed the grid-fee for PV negatively affected those who installed solar modules on their roofs. As a result, VREG said the 2017-2020 tariffs, including the grid-fee for residential PV, will be maintained.

"The Flemish PV sector supports that solar owners pay their fair share of grid costs," director of the local solar association PV-Vlaanderen, Bram Claeys, told pv magazine. "While the prosumer tax is definitely not without fault, the court's decision in favor of keeping it in place was not unexpected. Even with the prosumer tax, small PV systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...