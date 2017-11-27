Nasdaq Stockholm decides to list 2 warrants issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB with effect from 2017-11-28. The warrants will be listed on STO Warrants.



The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



