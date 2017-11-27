

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's household lending growth increased in October, Statistics Sweden showed Monday.



Households' loans from monetary financial institutions climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, slightly faster than the revised 7 percent increase seen in September.



Households' loans increased SEK 18 billion from the previous month to SEK 3.76 trillion in October.



Annual growth in housing loans came in at 7.3 percent versus 7.2 percent a month ago. Households' loans for consumption had a growth rate of 7.4 percent in October.



Data showed that the annual growth rate for loans to non-financial corporations was 3.7 percent, slightly slower than the the previous month's increase of 3.8 percent.



