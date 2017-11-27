Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/11/2017 / 16:49 UTC+8 *Fast Choice Terminates Employment of Kenny Tang* (27 November 2017, Hong Kong) Fast Choice Limited ("Company" or "Fast Choice"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jun Yang Financial Holdings Limited (Jun Yang Financial ) (stock code: 397.HK), announced today the termination of the employment of Mr. Tang Sing Hing, Kenny, who is relieved from all his securities and related duties with immediate effect. Issued by Fast Choice Limited. Media enquiries: Fast Choice Limited Ms. May Chan 852-6995 4800 Fast Choice Limited Unit 503, 5/F, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VBYHSERQRY [1] Document title: Fast Choice Terminates Employment of Kenny Tang 27/11/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ccbe0ac1e66ed81422d88bf938c776b7&application_id=632825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 27, 2017