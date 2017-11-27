Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-11-27 10:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 November 2017



Report No. 22/2017



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 364



Tonny Thierry Andersen 218



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 206



Carsten Egeriis 200



Jim Ditmore 200



Glenn Söderholm 207



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 186



Jesper Nielsen 157



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

