Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-11-27 10:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 November 2017
Report No. 22/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 364
Tonny Thierry Andersen 218
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 206
Carsten Egeriis 200
Jim Ditmore 200
Glenn Söderholm 207
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 186
Jesper Nielsen 157
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654715
Report No. 22/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 364
Tonny Thierry Andersen 218
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 206
Carsten Egeriis 200
Jim Ditmore 200
Glenn Söderholm 207
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 186
Jesper Nielsen 157
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654715