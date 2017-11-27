Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Capital increase registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to announcement made 22 November 2017 regarding a successful completion of the placement of shares. The capital increase is registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today. New share capital is NOK 119,343,994, comprising of 108,003,615 A shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.50 and 130,684,373 B shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.50. Updated Articles of association are available on www.schibsted.com (http://www.schibsted.com/).

27 November 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

