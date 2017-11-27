

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks erased early losses to trade modestly higher on Monday, with banks inching higher after leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party agreed to pursue a 'grand coalition' with Social Democrats in a bid to break the deadlock in Europe's biggest economy.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.2 percent at 13,081 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



The euro held steady near its highest level in two months amid reduced anxiety about political instability in Europe's biggest economy.



Deutsche Bank shares rose 0.2 percent, while rival Commerzbank advanced 0.8 percent.



