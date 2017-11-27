Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-27 / 10:00 *Senvion-led collaboration project submitted for Horizon 2020 funding "ReaLCoE" to leverage on LCoE reduction potentials for 10MW+ Offshore turbine * *Hamburg: *Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, submitted an application for a Horizon 2020 proposal to the European Commission in collaboration with partners throughout the value chain of the offshore wind energy sector. The project proposal is triggering hundreds of millions of Euros of investment into the European clean tech sector. With the "ReaLCoE" project, the pan-European consortium led by Senvion aims to develop a robust, reliable Next Generation 10MW+ offshore wind turbine for clean, competitive electricity. *Jürgen Geissinger, CEO at Senvion, says:* "Senvion anticipates being a front-runner in the offshore business with double-digit rated capacities. "ReaLCoE's" vision is to unleash the full potential of offshore wind energy to be in direct competition with conventional energy sources in electricity markets worldwide. This will be achieved by innovating and combining multiple disciplines within the offshore sector. This will make it possible to leverage on the efficiencies and LCoE reduction potentials in every link of the value chain. The contribution of the European Commission would kickstart new collaborative partnerships and begin the transformation of the offshore wind energy sector towards a truly digital industrial sector." In May 2017 Senvion announced the development of a 10MW+ turbine for the offshore business. By the implementation of an integrated approach within the consortium project, the company takes a further step forward in this development. Senvion has invited Europe's most experienced offshore industry stakeholders and innovative SMEs to join this value adding partnership. This vision comes to reality through the vertical integration of the value chain by moving from sequential to modular and parallel development, testing and certification and new forms of cooperation. *Geissinger adds*: "Interchangeable components and parallel testing and certification will lead to a much faster time to market. Increased operational lifetime and lower service and maintenance requirement will substantially reduce LCoE. This robust, reliable and modular turbine design allows us to easily customize the turbine to different markets and client requirements." Over the course of nearly one year, 150 participants from nine countries prepared the ReaLCoE project content throughout three workshops, in Hamburg. Renowned R&D institutes like the DTU, ECN and Fraunhofer IWES ensured the uptake of latest technology developments. EnBW, one of Europe's leading utilities having placed 0-bids in the market, is also on board as part of the consortium. Over the course of the project, the consortium plans to develop, install, demonstrate, operate and test a technology platform for the first prototype of a double-digit rated capacity turbine in a realistic offshore environment. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Senvion Press contacts:* Stephanie Oxley Immo von Fallois Mobile: +44 7534 260 998 Phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Email: Mobile: +49 172 6298 408 stephanie.oxley@senvion.com Email: immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Senvion Investor Relations contact:* Dhaval Vakil Phone: +44 20 3859 3664 Mobile: +44 7788 390 185 Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A.

