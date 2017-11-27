The funds will be used to build a solar plant in Naghlu, in the capital Kabul's Surobi district.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance a large-scale PV power project in Afghanistan to the tune of US$44.7 million. The loan will be used to finance the construction of a 20 MW grid-connected solar facility in Naghlu, Surobi district, close to the country's capital Kabul. The solar park, ADB said in a statement, will initially fill the demand-supply gap, and improve sustainability of the northeast grid covering Kabul, Nangarhar, and the Laghman provinces.

The project will also prepare the site and substation for another 10 MW of ...

