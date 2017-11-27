Timing Belt Market Worth 9.22 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Timing Belt Marketby Drive Type (Dry Belts, Chain, Belt in Oil), Component (Idler Pulley, Sprocket, Tensioner, Timing Shield/Cover), Ice & Hybrid (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, HEV, PHEV), Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow to USD 9.22 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Increasing vehicle production and growing adoption of direct injection engines by automotive OEMs are the key growth drivers for the timing belt OE market, whereas growing vehicle parc and average miles driven per year are expected to drive the demand for timing belts in the aftermarket.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse78 Market Data Tables and40 Figures spread through124Pages and in-depth TOC on"Timing Belt Market - Global Forecast to 2025"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/timing-belt-market-135305591.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Passenger vehicle segment estimated to lead the Timing Belt Market by ICE Vehicle type from 2017 to 2025

The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to lead the Timing Belt Market, by ICE vehicle type. Increasing consumer disposable income and rise in vehicle ownership have led to a rise in the production of passenger cars with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and propelled the growth of the Timing Belt Market in this segment. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of passenger cars increased from 59.89 million units in 2011 to 72.10 million units in 2016. The passenger car production in Asia Oceania increased from 40.57 million units in 2011 to 43.85 million units in 2016. Asia Oceania contributed around 60.66% of the global passenger car production in 2016 as per OICA. China contributed 55.69% of the total passenger car production in Asia Oceania in 2016. Japan and India contributed 17.95% and 8.39% of the Asia Oceania passenger car production in 2016, respectively.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=135305591

Timing Chain market is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2025

Stringent emission regulations are now followed across several countries such as the US, Canada, UK, France and others. These have led to an increase in the adoption of direct injection engines. As direct injection engines deploy timing chain drive, their increasing adoption would drive the growth of chains over dry belts and belt-in-oil timing drives. Also, premium brands such as BMW are preferring timing chain systems in most of their vehicle models. Hence, the timing chain market is estimated to be the fastest growing market in timing drive systems during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania: Largest and fastest growing market for timing belt from 2017 to 2025

The Asia Oceania region is estimated to dominate the global Timing Belt Market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major countries in the region in terms of vehicle production. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China alone contributed 29.61% of the global vehicle production in 2016, whereas Japan and India contributed 9.69% and 4.73%, respectively. Asia Oceania accounts for 54.56% of the global vehicle production and its contribution is projected to increase in the next few years. Thus, Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market for timing belt. In addition, timing belts are cheaper than timing chains and therefore preferred by OEMs for economy models. These factors have helped Asia Oceania to lead the Timing Belt Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=135305591

The Timing Belt Market is dominated by a few global players. Some of the key players in the Timing Belt Market are Continental (Germany), SKF (Sweden), BorgWarner (US), Tsubakimoto Chain (Japan), and others.

Browse Related Reports

VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market by Technology (Cam Phasing and Direct Starter), Valvetrain (DOHC and SOHC), Vehicle (PC, LCV, and HC), Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and HEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/variable-valve-timing-vvt-market-1206.html

Engine Market for Off-Highway Vehicle by Power Output (HP) (Construction: <100, 101-200, 201-400, >400; Agriculture: <30, 31-50, 51-80, 81-140, >140), Capacity (<5L, 5.1L-10L, >10L), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others), & by Region - Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/off-highway-engine-market-222949427.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

