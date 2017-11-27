In the period 20 November 2017 to 24 November 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.9 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 203.2 million were bought back, equivalent to 67.7 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 47:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 20 November 2017 13,414 68.00 912,152 21 November 2017 12,195 69.00 841,455 22 November 2017 10,975 70.17 770,116 23 November 2017 9,756 70.50 687,798 24 November 2017 9,756 71.25 695,115 Accumulated during the period 56,096 69.64 3,906,636 Accumulated under the share 3,397,556 59.82 203,238,234 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,738,632 own shares, equivalent to 3.5% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



20 November 21 November 22 November 23 November 24 November 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 13.414 68,00 12.195 69,00 10.975 70,17 9.756 70,50 9.756 71,25 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 13.414 68,00 12.195 69,00 10.975 70,17 9.756 70,50 9.756 71,25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



20 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 13.414 68,00 ---------------------------------------------- 5.168 68,00 XCSE 20171120 16:36:21.300295 332 68,00 XCSE 20171120 16:36:21.300295 7.914 68,00 XCSE 20171120 17:18:25.824342



21 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 69,00 ---------------------------------------------- 500 69,00 XCSE 20171121 15:00:37.331042 2.000 69,00 XCSE 20171121 15:00:42.869858 500 69,00 XCSE 20171121 15:03:19.334825 2.000 69,00 XCSE 20171121 15:03:24.982025 7.195 69,00 XCSE 20171121 16:24:33.088980



22 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 10.975 70,17 ---------------------------------------------- 84 70,00 XCSE 20171122 10:11:42.031618 1.416 70,00 XCSE 20171122 10:11:52.407726 500 70,50 XCSE 20171122 12:50:06.094998 1.000 70,50 XCSE 20171122 12:50:11.657852 295 70,00 XCSE 20171122 15:14:37.908180 1.205 70,00 XCSE 20171122 16:06:15.419377 6.475 70,17 XCSE 20171122 16:48:01.059929



23 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 70,50 ---------------------------------------------- 481 70,00 XCSE 20171123 13:00:23.545738 1.519 70,00 XCSE 20171123 13:00:33.704688 2.000 71,00 XCSE 20171123 16:37:22.633569 5.756 70,50 XCSE 20171123 16:40:01.645234



24 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 71,25 ---------------------------------------------- 60 71,50 XCSE 20171124 16:09:07.698710 1.940 71,50 XCSE 20171124 16:09:07.698710 2.000 71,00 XCSE 20171124 16:25:39.341484 5.756 71,25 XCSE 20171124 17:11:07.415481



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654723