Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 47



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 33,075,000 8,123,230,240 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2017 174,000 235.19 40,923,060 -------------------- 21 November 2017 173,000 235.79 40,791,670 -------------------- 22 November 2017 172,000 236.73 40,717,560 -------------------- 23 November 2017 170,000 233.18 39,640,600 -------------------- 24 November 2017 175,000 234.66 41,065,500 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 47 864,000 203,138,390 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 33,939,000 8,326,368,630 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 36,183,068 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.86% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



