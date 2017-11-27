

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) Monday announced its plan to increase its participation in Euler Hermes through a simplified cash tender offer on 24.20 percent of Euler Hermes share capital, at the price of 122 euros per Euler Hermes share in cash. The offer comes at a premium of 20.7 percent of Euler Hermes as on closing on November 24, 2017. The formal filing of the the tender offer is planned for the coming weeks.



Allianz has already secured the purchase of 11.34 percent of Euler Hermes share capital. Through the latest transaction, Allianz will own 74.34 percent of Euler Hermes share capital and voting rights.



Allianz said it does not intend to change Euler Hermes Supervisory Board composition and Euler Hermes operating model beyond ordinary course of business.



