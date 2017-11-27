

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares erased early losses to trade on a flat note on Monday as investors awaited key data from the U.S. and China this week for clues on growth and rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,394 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



The euro held steady near its highest level in two months amid reduced anxiety about political instability in Germany after leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party agreed to pursue a 'grand coalition' with Social Democrats in a bid to break the deadlock in Europe's biggest economy.



Tech firm Ingenico jumped over 3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock.



