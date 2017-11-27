

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major opponents in early European deals on Monday.



The pound bounced off to 148.57 against the yen and 0.8936 against the euro, from its early low of 148.17 and an 11-day low of 0.8967, respectively.



The pound reversed from its early lows of 1.3310 against the greenback and 1.3034 against the franc, rising to 1.3352 and 1.3080,respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may challenge resistance around 150.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the franc, 1.35 against the greenback and 0.88 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX