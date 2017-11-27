27.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) RCB confirmed OMV at HOLD, TP EUR 55.5 - Waiting for new share price triggers Higher refining margins, seasonally stronger consumption of motor fuels and full availability of refining capacity helped OMV report better than expected downstream earnings in 3Q 17. Although 3Q upstream earnings came in below expectations, being hurt by the stronger EUR and negative hedging results, the output in Libya (28 kboepd, +17% qoq) as well as the opex/boe (USD 8.8, only 1% higher qoq) both surprised us positively. Consequently, we...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...