Building & Construction Sheets Market Worth $195.15 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalbuilding & construction sheets marketis expected to reach USD 195.15 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing spending in the construction industry in developing economies is expected to drive demand.
The rising infrastructural development activities and growing awareness among consumers pertaining to the advantages of sheets, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are expected to fuel market growth. In addition, increasing construction spending by governments is projected to fuel the demand in the concerned industry.
The demand for sheets is expected to witness substantial growth on account of increasing penetration of polymer and metal sheets in building applications. The use of metal and polymer sheets in roofing, sound & waterproofing, and HVAC applications is expected to drive the demand for sheets over the forecast period.
Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization & industrialization in developing economies has compelled the government to increase investment in the concerned industry to cater to the growing infrastructural needs. In addition, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in construction sector due to increasing disposable income in developing economies.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- Polymer segment are expected to denote a CAGR of 5.6% with increasing penetration in the concerned industry owing to their mechanical properties including high corrosion resistance, tensile strength, low thermal conductivity, and durability
- Roofing accounted for 22.3% of revenue share in 2016 and the demand is projected to be fueled by the surge in demand for residential real estate in developed as well as developing economies
- HVAC accounted for the highest growth of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for metal sheets in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to provide comfortable and climate-controlled environment
- Residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is likely to indicate a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period due to rising demand for sheets from residential HVAC systems, roofing, flooring, windows, and doors
- Distribution of the product via third-party channels is predicted to display a CAGR of 6.5% on account of rising demand for the product in small quantities for interior decoration, protection, roofing, and decorative flooring through third-party channel
- Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, at a predicted CAGR of 6.0% on account of growing building industry and rising spending on residential construction in the developing economies of India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam
Grand View Research has segmented the global building & construction sheets market on the basis of product, application, function, end-use, distribution channel, and region:
- Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Bitumen
- Rubber
- Metal
- Polymer
- Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Flooring
- Walls & Ceiling
- Windows
- Doors
- Roofing
- Building Envelop
- Electrical
- HVAC
- Plumbing
- Function Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Bonding
- Protection
- Insulation
- Glazing
- Sound & Water Proofing
- End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- Direct
- Third Party
- Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
