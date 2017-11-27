EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.11.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 28.11.2017
2 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 28.11.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
********************************************************************
TIEDOTE 27.11.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.11.2017
2 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S.
Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654704
