

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic confidence weakened in November, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 108.8 in November from 109.1 in the previous month.



In manufacturing, confidence dropped slightly to 110.8 from 110.9. Similarly, confidence in retail trade declined in November, to 110.0 from 113.2 in October.



Meanwhile, confidence in the construction sector improved to 132.1 from 130.3. Sentiment in market services also strengthened further.



The survey showed that the consumer confidence index slid to a 3-month low of 114.3 in November from 116.0 in October.



All components of consumer sentiment, namely economic situation, personal, current and future climate, deteriorated from October.



