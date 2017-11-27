

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Monday even as underlying sentiment remained cautious ahead of a heavy run of data due this week and a possible U.S. Senate vote on proposed tax changes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points or 0.19 percent at 7,423 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



AstraZeneca rose half a percent after it announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of Tagrisso (osimertinib).



Aviva shares rallied nearly 2 percent following reports that the insurer will likely spend £1 billion on a share buyback.



Hospital group Mediclinic International dropped 1.4 percent ahead of its removal from the FTSE 100 this week.



Education group Pearson fell over 1 percent after it agreed a deal to sell its language teaching unit Wall Street English for $300m (£225m).



