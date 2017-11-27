Canton Fair Finding Partners with Sense of Responsibility for the Red Cross

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 122nd China Import & Export Fair (Canton Fair) has joined hands with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and hosted a special event, Canton Fair Procurement Day with United Nations and International Organization-Light Industrial Products, to seek potential partners with a sense of responsibility for the ICRC on Canton Fair's platform. The event aims to connect the ICRC and relevant organizations from the United Nations with companies that produce light industrial products with the Canton Fair's influence.

Marie Otaegui, Asia Sourcing Manager of the ICRC, introduced the ICRC's process of choosing partners at the event:

The ICRC will look at a company's quality and environmental management, and how it measures up to ICRC specifications;

ISO certification is an important standard; companies that produce large amounts of rubbish and toxic waste, as well as those built near residential areas, will not be considered;

The ICRC also assess the working conditions of the factories, including if the factories are using child labor.

To review the complete procurement process and inventory list, please visit the ICRC's official website at: https://www.icrc.org/en/doing-business-with-icrc

A renowned international charitable organization, the ICRC provides humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and armed conflicts. The ICRC mostly sources light industrial products such as materials for civil engineering/rehabilitation, electrical cables and accessories, HDPE pipes for water supply, fittings, and more, and has high standards when selecting partners including strict social responsibility duties in addition to criteria of quality and price.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, noted that the requirement for social responsibility is one of the reasons why the ICRC chose the Canton Fair as a partner platform. "The Canton Fair has always considered social responsibility as one of the core requirements when assessing exhibitions. We evaluate the exhibitors strictly in respect to qualification, product quality and integrity," Liu said. "We believe there are more valuable things on the basis of quality."

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair has been held biannually inGuangzhousince 1957. It is the largest exhibition with the widest array of products, most diverse selection of buyers and highest business turnover inChina.

Visit:http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610515/Canton_Fair.jpg