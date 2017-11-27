Company announcement No 60/2017- 27 November 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,118,045 317.60 355,093,981.01 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2017 3,500 359.59 1,258,549.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 November 2017 13,000 353.64 4,597,352.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 November 2017 3,840 355.36 1,364,594.30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 November 2017 8,000 361.39 2,891,136.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2017 10,000 353.98 3,539,819.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,156,385 318.88 368,745,432.76 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,298,072 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



Encl.



Attachment:

