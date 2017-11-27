NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has reached an agreement to grant Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a patent license covering DOCOMO's standard-essential patents. The agreement includes both parties' cooperation in business and standard setting activities. As part of the agreement, Samsung is to pay licensing fees to DOCOMO.DOCOMO has now granted standard-essential patent licenses to more than 30 companies.DOCOMO receives licensing fees for its standard-essential patents, which are paid via patent pools or directly by individual companies.DOCOMO plans to continue its patent licensing as a world leader in the research and development of mobile-network and service technologies for systems based on the W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced and to-be-standardized 5G standards.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMO