sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.019,22 Euro		-53,78
-5,01 %
WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.016,07
1.019,47
13:05
1.016,20
1.018,60
13:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NTT DOCOMO INC
NTT DOCOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NTT DOCOMO INC21,274-0,57 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A1.019,22-5,01 %