As of the end of September, the country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 7.68 GW.

France saw the addition of new 12,758 PV systems with a combined capacity of 484 MW in the first three quarters of this year, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Ecology and Sustainable Development (MEDDE). This is up 4% from the same period in 2016, when 13,196 PV installations totaling 465 MMW were installed and connected to the grid.

In the third quarter of this year, the newly deployed PV capacity was 189 MW, while in the second and first quarters new additions totaled 209 MW and 86 MW, respectively. In comparison, the third quarter of 2016 saw 122 MW of newly installed power, while that of the first two quarters was 159 MW and 184 MW, respectively.

The MEDDE stressed that the slight increase in capacity registered for the ...

