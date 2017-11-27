World Innovation Summit for Health Announces Dates of 2018 Conference

DOHA, Qatar, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), today announced that WISH 2018 will take place at Qatar National Convention Centre, Doha, on 13 and 14 November 2018.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610520/WISH_2018.jpg )



For a fourth time, WISH will convene a meeting of global leaders, policy makers, and innovators in healthcare and will charge them with exploring new ways to build a healthier world through collaborative effort and the sharing of novel ideas.

Research on a series of healthcare-related topics will be shared at the summit. Specific topics will be announced over the coming months and will focus on a range of medical, social, humanitarian, and policy-driven areas. The biennial event will also feature keynote speakers who will be drawn from both inside and outside the healthcare sector.

Next year will see the inauguration of "The WISH Hub", which will provide interactive demonstrations in health-related technologies - such as robotic devices, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality - and will offer a place for summit attendees to network, take part in informal group discussion sessions, and meet the authors of WISH's latest reports.

During a press conference held to announce the dates of WISH 2018, Professor The Lord Darzi of Denham, Executive Chair of WISH, announced that applications were now open for the WISH 2018 Innovation Showcase competition - a competition that is open to entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators from around the world that offers them an opportunity to demonstrate their innovative project or product at next year's summit.

Lord Darzi was joined at the press conference by Omran Hamad Al Kuwari, Executive Director of QF's CEO's Office. Lord Darzi said: "As we start the build-up to our fourth summit, I think we can be proud of what we've achieved so far, confident that our community of leaders continues to be unique in the global healthcare sector, and ambitious when exploring ways to work together to build a healthier world."

WISH is an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). 112 countries were represented at WISH 2016. The ministerial delegations at WISH 2016 represented 2.6 billion people - one in every three people on the planet - and healthcare budgets of more than $1.4 trillion.

For more information about WISH 2018, please visithttp://www.wishqatar.org

