

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Monday as fears over political instability in Germany subsided and investors looked ahead to a heavy run of data due this week and a possible U.S. Senate vote on proposed tax changes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 387.34 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were also up around 0.2 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 10 was rising 0.3 percent.



Aviva shares rallied nearly 2 percent following reports that the insurer will likely spend £1 billion on a share buyback.



Consumer goods giant Unilever advanced 0.7 percent. The company said it has started its search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Paul Polman.



Belgian supermarket firm Colruyt slumped 5 percent after Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the stock.



Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group tumbled 4 percent after CEO Boris Collardi resigned from his position with immediate effect.



British education group Pearson fell over 1 percent after it agreed a deal to sell its language teaching unit Wall Street English for $300m (£225m).



