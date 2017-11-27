RYSE Announces Partnership with DigitalHealth.London to Invest in Early Stage Digital Health Businesses

LONDON, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

RYSE Asset Management LLP ("RYSE"), the investment and advisory boutique, has partnered with DigitalHealth.London in a new venture which could pave the way for public-private collaborations in health and care. Together, RYSE through its Early Stage Opportunity Fund, supported by DigitalHealth.London, seeks to support a number of promising early stage digital health businesses within the NHS or other healthcare delivery systems.

RYSE aims to review high calibre companies developing digital solutions that are innovative services or products and address identified health and care needs. The collaboration provides an opportunity for digital health innovations looking for funding to support large scale adoption across the NHS, but also for the creation of digital tools and applications that improve patient experiences, drive operational efficiency in the NHS and build long term value for investors.

Early stage digital health businesses looking for funding are invited to apply. The application process opens today, Thursday 27 November 2017, and will run until Thursday 18 January 2018. You can see more details on the application process here.

Claudio D'Angelo, Managing Partner of RYSE commented,"RYSE is very excited to be working with DigitalHealth.London to identify and support early stage digital health businesses that have the potential to offer new solutions and reduce costs. The offering aims to address an investment or funding gap in the market largely overlooked by institutional and professional investors due to the time involved in undertaking due diligence on a number of early stage companies and their principals or founders. Combining our investment management expertise with the experience and networks of DigitalHealth.London, we are confident we will be able to make a tangible contribution to the digital health and care market."

DigitalHealth.London is fast establishing its position as a leading voice in the digital health market and is focused on helping to build the capability of innovators as well as supporting the NHS to find digital solutions that solve problems relating to the delivery of care.

Yinka Makinde, Programme Director at DigitalHealth.London explained, "DigitalHealth.London's extensive networks and intimate market knowledge of the health and care sector, particularly around digital solutions mean we are able to signpost RYSE toward innovations that we believe meet a need and offer real potential in providing positive and lasting impacts on the health outcomes for patients. In addition, we bring the highly regarded power of the Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) and their proven approach to brokering relationships that can support and facilitate the rapid scaling up of these products."

Sarah Haywood, CEO of MedCity, added, "Access to finance is a critical issue for the success of all companies, particularly for health, care and life sciences companies. We want to see innovative products and services being delivered for patients and this can only happen with the support of the investment community. Partnerships like this between DigitalHealth.London and RYSE help to bring exciting companies to potential investment, and play an important role in creating a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurialism and a knowledge economy."

RYSE seeks to invest from seed up to and including Series A and is looking to invest between £250,000 and £2,000,000 in a number of companies. Areas of focus in the digital health space include:

Telehealth and care - activity/fall monitoring, remote medication management, long-term condition monitoring and video consultation

mHealth - wearables or apps for medical or wellness and fitness

Health Analytics - genomics, precision medicine or data analytics such as imaging, health data, health status, population health, readmission rates, bed occupancy or procurement data

Digitised health systems - patient or provider held digital records or devices and diagnostics.

You can also read more on the DigitalHealth.London website here.

This document is issued on behalf of, and approved and authorised by, RYSE Asset Management LLP.

RYSE Asset Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and subject to regulatory requirements, which can be found at https://register.fca.org.uk/

About RYSE Asset Management LLP

RYSE Asset Management LLP, established in 2015, is an investment and advisory boutique. Headquartered in London, the experienced team has a long and established track record of building and managing asset management businesses across Europe, delivering bespoke complex solutions to highly discerning institutional and expert private clients across all asset classes. The team's experience includes public and private investments across real estate, private equity, hedge funds and fund of funds.

The firm's mission is to provide clients with an unparalleled level of service and expertise that is delivered through a combination of bespoke structuring, innovation, cutting edge solutions and superior risk adjusted performance. For further information, please visit http://www.ryseam.com/en/.

About DigitalHealth.London

DigitalHealth.London is a partnership, expert in accelerating the adoption of digital innovation by linking health and care organisations with digital health innovators for the benefit of patients and populations. It accelerates the adoption of digital innovations across health and care to improve patient and population outcomes and experience, and supports a sustainable future NHS.

DigitalHealth.London's expert partnership is made up of London's three Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) - Imperial College Health Partners the Health Innovation Network and UCLPartners; MedCity; and NHS England. For more information, please see http://digitalhealth.london