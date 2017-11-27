FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Seeks Transformation and Disruption with Enhanced Technology

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / I am sending out this letter as an update and to thank all our investors for their continued support and belief in Fanlogic's (OTCQB: FNNGF, TSXV: FLGC, FRANKFURT: 0BJN) future. Management has spent the better part of 2017 refining and enhancing FanLogic's proprietary peer to peer brand referral platform. The company is now positioned to accelerate into its next stage of evolution. The current plan is to deliver the following initiatives in the near to mid-term:
Launching Saas
(software as a service)
Adding cognitive artificial intelligence
for improved and more targeted analytics
Integrating Blockchain overlay
deep analysis with a focus on hyperledger and bringing on a Blockchain expert to our advisory board
Engaging a brand ambassador
we are bringing on a brand industry advisor with a considerable network for introductions to some of the most recognized brands in the world
Finalizing a full OTC US listing
inclusive of OTC eligibility
Working on strategic partnerships
to expand offerings to brands and introducing greater loyalty incentivization
Acquiring strategic investors
the company has started working with strategic investors who not only provide funding but also help in providing a greater degree of business development
Redesigning the website
to be more investor friendly and to better encompass the full spectrum of our technology and multi-functional applications
Expanding management personnel
to include experts in Big Data, Blockchain profile, Saas sales and enhanced levels of customer service
Fanlogic will be looking at filing provisional patents
patents to cover the proprietary and novel system and method for brand referral
We have a full pipeline of initiatives currently being worked on and new revenue streams are being pursued. We are looking at layering on potentially disruptive technology that will allow us to distance ourselves further from competitors. Building shareholder value has always been a focus and I believe we are on the right path to achieving this goal.
Respectfully,
Randolph H. Brownell Ill
CEO
Fanlogic Interactive Inc.
Phone 888-330-0759
http://FanLogicinteractive.com/pdf/FanLogic_CompanyHighlights.pdf
SOURCE: Fanlogic Interactive Inc.