FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Seeks Transformation and Disruption with Enhanced Technology

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / I am sending out this letter as an update and to thank all our investors for their continued support and belief in Fanlogic's (OTCQB: FNNGF, TSXV: FLGC, FRANKFURT: 0BJN) future. Management has spent the better part of 2017 refining and enhancing FanLogic's proprietary peer to peer brand referral platform. The company is now positioned to accelerate into its next stage of evolution. The current plan is to deliver the following initiatives in the near to mid-term:

Launching Saas

(software as a service)

Adding cognitive artificial intelligence

for improved and more targeted analytics

Integrating Blockchain overlay

deep analysis with a focus on hyperledger and bringing on a Blockchain expert to our advisory board

Engaging a brand ambassador

we are bringing on a brand industry advisor with a considerable network for introductions to some of the most recognized brands in the world

Finalizing a full OTC US listing

inclusive of OTC eligibility

Working on strategic partnerships

to expand offerings to brands and introducing greater loyalty incentivization

Acquiring strategic investors

the company has started working with strategic investors who not only provide funding but also help in providing a greater degree of business development

Redesigning the website

to be more investor friendly and to better encompass the full spectrum of our technology and multi-functional applications



Expanding management personnel

to include experts in Big Data, Blockchain profile, Saas sales and enhanced levels of customer service



Fanlogic will be looking at filing provisional patents

patents to cover the proprietary and novel system and method for brand referral

We have a full pipeline of initiatives currently being worked on and new revenue streams are being pursued. We are looking at layering on potentially disruptive technology that will allow us to distance ourselves further from competitors. Building shareholder value has always been a focus and I believe we are on the right path to achieving this goal.

Respectfully,

Randolph H. Brownell Ill

CEO

Fanlogic Interactive Inc.

Phone 888-330-0759

http://FanLogicinteractive.com/pdf/FanLogic_CompanyHighlights.pdf

SOURCE: Fanlogic Interactive Inc.