Consumer Goods Companies in Japan Put New Focus on Sustainability

The Consumer Goods Forum Creates First Japan Local Group Committed to Addressing Today's Regional Sustainability Challenges; Implementation of Sustainability Resolutions Key Priority

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) today hosted the first-ever meeting of its newly-created Japan Sustainability Local Group. Part of its ongoing regionalisation strategy, the launch of the Japanese Local Group looks to help local and multinational CGF members share knowledge and best practices on sustainability challenges being faced by Japan's consumer goods industry, as well as how companies can work towards the CGF's global Environmental and Social Sustainability Resolutions. The Local Group, chaired by Ajinomoto Co., Inc, will take the CGF's sustainability activities in the country to a new level, through leadership and positive actions.

Driving Sustainable Business Practices

The Consumer Goods Forum is the only organisation bringing together consumer goods retailers and manufacturers globally, making it a unique platform for collaboration on both global and regional challenges. Its mission is to foster collaborative engagement across the industry and inspire action on common, pre-competitive issues. It brings together members and external stakeholders to work to promote sustainable business growth, industry efficiencies and drive positive change, benefiting people and the planet. Consistent with this global mission, its sustainability work focuses on helping members develop sustainable business practices that are both efficient and cost-effective, as well as helping to address consumer concerns and build greater consumer trust.

The Japan Sustainability Local Group is the latest piece in the CGF's regionalisation strategy, as it looks to bring more focus on regional challenges to help drive sustainable business actions globally. The Local Group will develop action plans for solving these challenges and will inspire collective action across its Japanese membership and with multinationals operating in Japan. These challenges are too big for any one company, industry or government to solve alone. Therefore, it is critical that the Local Group also engages with relevant external stakeholders, such as governments and NGOs, to build strategies that secure long-term business growth while protecting both people and the planet.

Global Targets, Regional Solutions

CGF members understand the challenges raised by issues such as climate change and protecting workers' rights; however, the specifics of these challenges can differ from region to region. Through discussions with regional stakeholders - including NGOs and investor groups - it's clear more needs to be done on issues like supply chain management and environmental and social sustainability.

For Japanese companies looking to expand overseas, for example, global issues are considered "non-tariff barriers to trade", so working on such issues is inevitable for long-term business development strategies. And, for Japanese companies whose operations are largely targeted at domestic consumers, most ingredients are likely to be imported from other countries, so responsible and sustainable procurement of ingredients, such as palm oil and soy, also needs to be a key focus. Japanese members of the CGF have increasingly become a part of a global supply chain network and better placed to influence international trade. The CGF believes Japan has a key role to play in helping meet global targets such as the CGF's Environmental and Social Resolutions and UN Sustainable Development Goals, and in driving positive actions globally.

Founding members of the CGF's Japan Sustainability Local Group are:

Board Chair : Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Board members: Aeon Co., Ltd.; Kao Corporation; Kirin Holdings Company; and Lawson, Inc.

Aeon Co., Ltd.; Kao Corporation; Kirin Holdings Company; and Lawson, Inc. Member companies: FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.; ITOEN, LTD.; LOTTE Co., Ltd.; MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.; Meiji Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Corporation; SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED; SHISEIDO CO., LTD.

This is not the first Local Group to be set up by The Consumer Goods Forum in Japan. In 2012, its Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) set up its Japan Local Group to address food safety challenges in the country. The GFSI Japan Local Group has proven immensely successful and the CGF hopes the Japan Sustainability Local Group will have similar success. The CGF's Global Food Safety Conference heads to Tokyo 5th-8th March 2018.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: http://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.